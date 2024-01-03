RIF awards $250K in grants to help house residents, support LGBTQ+ services

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation recently distributed $250,000 in total grants to various nonprofit organizations both helping local residents stay warm during the upcoming cold winter months and those supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The foundation gave a total of $160,000 to eight nonprofits across the state that regularly work with people who are homeless or in danger of losing their homes due to relatively small expenses. Organizations receiving funds included Amos House, the Community Care Alliance, the House of Hope Community Development Corp., Lucy’s Hearth, Sojourner House, Thrive Behavioral Healthcare, the Tri-County Community Action Program and the WARM Center.

Additionally, close to $90,000 in grants were awarded by the foundation to 15 local organizations through the Equity Action Fund. The funding, the foundation says, will support organizations engaged in efforts ranging from civil rights advocacy for families and youths to improving the delivery of health care.

The funds the organizations received ranged from $2,400 to $10,000. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Family Service of Rhode Island, the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre, Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, Haus of Codec, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, Newport Pride, Project Weber/RENEW, Providence Public School District, Queer.Archive.Work., the Rhode Island Public Health Foundation, Sojourner House, Youth Pride Inc. and The Steel Yard all received funding from the foundation to support their LGBTQ+ support efforts.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.