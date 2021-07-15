R.I. Foundation has received hundreds of ARPA fund proposals

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has received hundreds of proposals for projects that would use a portion of the $1.1 billion the state will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Jockeying among business entities seeking to grab a slice of federal funding is generating a competitive submission process for the foundation’s Make It Happen Initiative.

The foundation’s 15-member steering committee, operating with support from the Economic Progress Institute and R.I. Public Expenditure Council, has a deadline of Thursday for receiving the proposals.

As part of its initiative, the foundation will be sharing three to five of its big project proposals by the end of September with Gov. Daniel J. McKee, and leaders of the General Assembly, who are seeking proposals for the potential use of the ARPA funding.

Neil D. Steinberg, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation, said the committee has received several hundred proposals that range from specific plans to bigger-picture projects. Steinberg said that since the ARPA funds would be spent according to guidelines over a three-year time span, ending at the end of 2024, that time could be taken in deciding on proposals that work for the state.

“This is worth taking a little bit of time for this major, once in a generation investment, to really look at it thoroughly,” he said.

Steinberg said the foundation wants the recommendations to be sustainable, so they can having enduring change and impact. “We want to transform the quality of life, economic opportunities, and communities for the long term, as well as the short term,” he said. “And we want a process that reflects input from the community and public stakeholders that is transparent when it is implemented by our leadership when the money is allocated.”

Steinberg said the initiative is being conducted independent of the state to aid the process for allocating the ARPA funding.

“This is what we do,” he said. “We bring groups together to brainstorm, and provide recommendations for the state.”

The foundation has received proposals through its website, by talking to groups, and from public input.

One proposal the committee received was from the Quonset Development Corp. seeking $78.5 million in infrastructure funding for the QDC’s Port of Davisville Master Plan. The QDC is a quasi-state agency, and subsidiary of the R.I. Commerce Corp., which is responsible for the development and management of the Quonset Business Park.

According to Steven J. King, P.E., managing director of the QDC, the plan would make Narragansett Bay the center for the off-shore wind industry in the northeastern United States. The funding, he said, would preserve nearly 1,700 existing jobs at Davisville, while supporting creation of 1,100 new jobs in the offshore wind and marine shipping industries.

King said that the proposed $78.5 million project includes construction of a new Terminal 5 Pier and completion of required dredging; the preparation of 34 acres to accommodate additional cargo laydown, and; reconstruction and hardening of the existing surface of Pier 1, which was built in 1941.

Overall, the plan, he said, calls for a total of $234.5 million in infrastructure investment, of which $120.2 million has been secured. The proposed $78.5 million investment would close the financing gap.

King expressed appreciation for the Rhode Island Foundation’s assistance in bringing proposals for use of the funds to the governor and the legislature. “We believe in the power of the offshore wind industry to create opportunity for Rhode Islanders by expanding our state, regional and national economy and to continue making progress against climate change,” he said.

McKee has said that he is open to hearing ideas from the public about using the ARPA funds. He hosts his weekly virtual meeting called the Rhode Island 2030: Community Conversations, where state officials and business leaders share thoughts and ideas about using the stimulus funds.

During the July 8 meeting, the topic discussed was how to address the state’s infrastructure and transportation needs.

Robert Yaro, president of the North Atlantic Rail Alliance and president emeritus of the Regional Plan Association, pitched the idea of installing a commuter rail system that would upgrade the state’s 100-year old railway infrastructure and link Boston to New York with Providence serving as a central hub.

Business leaders serving on the virtual panel recommended that the state determine a financial plan for maintaining the sustainability of infrastructure and transportation projects for the long-term.

Other conversations from prior meetings included addressing the economy, housing, higher education, health and tourism.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer.