RIF provides $150K in grants to 5 arts organizations

PROVIDENCE – Five local cultural arts organizations of color received a combined $150,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation to help bring to the community their diverse practices and traditions, the foundation announced Monday.

The foundation said the funding is from the Rhode Island Expansion Arts Program, a partnership between the nonprofit funder, the R.I. State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities. The program, the foundation said, targets organizations whose programs revolve around the cultural practices and traditions in diverse communities around the state.

Along with receiving the funding, the organizations will work with consultants to help build knowledge and expertise in financial management, marketing and audience development, leadership development and strategic collaborations, the foundation said. Foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement that by recognizing and addressing the unique needs of organizations that celebrate a wide range of cultural traditions, “we nourish the multiple customs and experiences that define and enrich our state’s cultural offerings.”

The organizations that received the funding are:

- Advertisement -

Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island

Cultural Society of East Bay

PVD World Music Institute

RAÍCES Rhode Island Folk and Cultural Association

Rhode Island Black Film Festival

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.