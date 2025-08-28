RIFC Corner Kicks: Pennrose’s affordable-housing complex plans to be built by 2028

(Editor’s note: This is the 16th installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.)
PAWTUCKET – Representatives from Philadelphia-based Pennrose Management Co. held a pre-submission introductory meeting on Aug. 19 with the city’s planning commission on its plan to construct a new 72-unit affordable-housing complex adjacent to Centreville Bank Stadium that is expected to be finished by 2028.
According to Pennrose’s presentation obtained by Providence Business News, this all-electric, affordable-housing structure will be built along School Street in close proximity to Division Street and directly across the Seekonk River from Centreville Bank Stadium. The six-story structure, per the presentation, will house 27 one-bedroom apartments, 26 two-bedroom apartments and 19 three-bedroom units.
The apartments will house residents whose incomes range between 30% and 80% of the state’s average median income, according to the presentation.
Pennrose officials, including President of Development Charlie Adams, informed the planning committee the project will cost between $30 million and $35 million, Jason M. Pezzullo, the city’s commerce, planning and compliance director, told PBN. The developers plan to apply for low-income tax credits in December, according to their presentation, and anticipate receiving such credits by May of 2026.
Pennrose then expects to begin construction on the new building in February 2027 and finish by October 2028 – around the conclusion of what would be Rhode Island FC’s fifth season of play.
The discussion during the planning commission’s Aug. 19 meeting was the first public conversation on the upcoming housing and mixed-use structures that will be built around Rhode Island FC’s 10,500-seat home within Tidewater Landing. Pennrose is one of two companies the soccer club and Fortuitus Partners is partnering with - Dallas-based Wood Partners being the other – to construct the three separate buildings around the stadium.
Pezzullo told PBN that Pennrose has not yet started the major land development process for the project. Pennrose’s presentation notes it will submit its preliminary master plan to the city in October, with possible approval in November.
[caption id="attachment_503825" align="alignleft" width="411"]
A PROPOSED six-story affordable-housing complex on School Street in Pawtucket near Centreville Bank Stadium will house residents whose incomes range between 30% and 80% of the state's annual median income. / COURTESY PENNROSE MANAGEMENT CO.[/caption]
Pennrose’s plan also falls in line with the timeline that Fortuitous Chairman and Rhode Island FC co-founder Brett M. Johnson; and Daniel Kroeber, Fortuitous’ managing partner and director of development, provided to PBN in a recent wide-ranging interview about the overall stadium development
. The overall project, which will be a private-public partnership with the state, will build more than 600 affordable housing units around Centreville Bank Stadium.
Stadium to host holiday parties
Centreville Bank Stadium officials also recently announced that the venue is now available to book various parties and gatherings this upcoming holiday season.
Venue leaders say premium spaces for holiday events, including VIP lounges and larger areas with on-field views, will be offered for companies, parties and organizations that are seeking gathering space. Organizers can choose from flexible themes, ranging from classic holiday décor to sports-inspired environments, with options tailored to reflect their brand and mission, stadium officials say.
The stadium will offer packages ranging from $45 per person to $65 per person. Event additions will include a holiday light show, giveaways, a movie shown on the stadium’s video board and a meet-and-greet with Rhode Island FC’s mascot, Chip, dressed as Santa Claus.
Those interested are encouraged to contact Rhode Island FC Events Sales Manager Alexandra Eldridge via email at aeldridge@rhodeislandfc.com.
Governor's Cup game tickets go on sale Thursday
Tickets for the college football game featuring Rhode Island's longtime rivals that will be played at Centreville Bank Stadium for the first time will go on sale to the public Thursday at 10 a.m.
Club and stadium officials announced back in late July that the 43rd Governor's Cup game between the University of Rhode Island and Brown University will take place Oct. 3 at the new stadium
. The game will be played at a neutral site, whereas in previous years the annual contest alternated venues between Meade Stadium at the state land-grant school and Brown Stadium on the Ivy League institution's campus.
URI has won six straight Governor's Cup contests over Brown, including a 31-21 victory last year. Governor's Cup tickets can be purchased through Rhode Island FC's ticketing partner Seat Geek
.
- Current team record (wins-losses-draws): 5-10-6, 21 points; 9th place of 12 in USL Championship Eastern Conference
- Result of previous match: Hartford Athletic 3, Rhode Island FC 0 (from Aug. 23)
- Next match: Aug. 30, vs. Charleston Battery at Centreville Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.