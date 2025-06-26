RIFC Corner Kicks: Soccer club helping local food/drink establishments become profitable

(Editor’s note: This is the seventh installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.)
PAWTUCKET – That November 2022 day when Fortuitous Partners Co-Chairman Brett M. Johnson announced Rhode Island FC’s name
, and the celebratory party held at Isle Brewers Guild LLC afterward, was a sign of things to come for Jeremy Duffy.
In less than three years, the local brewery and event hall on Main Street has seen its fair share of navy and amber within its walls. Between hosting watch parties for the team’s matches, an after party following the stadium's topping-off ceremony, developing Rhode Island FC-themed beers and, now, sponsoring a concession terrace at Centreville Bank Stadium, the Guild has now “doubled down” on its push to support the local soccer club, Duffy said.
“We feel like the Guild has played a small part in being part of that journey,” Duffy recently told Providence Business News.
The Guild is among multiple local businesses that have benefited from both the soccer club’s on-field success from a year ago
and with Centreville Bank Stadium now online in a relatively short period. One such business in particular has now hung a “help wanted” sign, hoping to bring onboard more staff to help with daily operations and net a bigger financial bump in the near future.
While he didn’t offer specifics as to how much revenue the Guild has generated in part to Rhode Island FC, Duffy said the soccer club and its early success has given the brewing company a “nice bump” both financially and in people coming out for a drink or eat.
The Guild’s Rhode Island FC-themed beers have been a hot sale the last couple of years. Duffy said the Rhode Island FC Pale Ale was the No. 1 most-sold beer at the club’s home matches at Bryant University last year. Now, the Guild is brewing five different Rhode Island FC-themed beverages for both the beer hall and at the stadium, including one called “Forever Faithful” in partnership with the Defiance 1636 supporters group, Duffy said.
Jason Sugarman, founder of Maven’s Delicatessen, has seen similar boosts. He told PBN team executives frequented Maven’s and that started further conversations on his restaurant potentially partnering with the soccer club. Since then, his business has seen revenue rise by at least 10% thanks to Rhode Island FC fans both visiting the restaurant’s sponsored concession stand at the stadium and at the East Avenue location.
[caption id="attachment_498690" align="alignright" width="417"]
MAVEN'S DELICATESSEN has seen its revenue rise by at least 10% thanks to Rhode Island FC fans both visiting the restaurant’s sponsored concession stand at Centreville Bank Stadium, seen here, and at the East Avenue location in Pawtucket, according to founder Jason Sugarman. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE[/caption]
“I’ve talked to some people who said, ‘hey I was at the game and I decided to come over here [to Maven’s],’ ” Sugarman said. “We’re very happy with what’s gone on so far.”
Large crowds have also gathered at both the Guild and Maven’s beyond Centreville Bank Stadium. Sugarman said Maven’s has seen increased people traffic, especially game days – mostly on weekends. As a result, Maven’s delicacies are being introduced to new audiences from both Pawtucket and nearby Providence, Sugarman said.
“Maybe people who never had Jewish pastrami and corn beef before [are now dining in],” he said. “Afterward, they would come to our big store and it generates traffic that way. The stadium staff has been really welcoming for us.”
At the Guild, meanwhile, watch parties for both Rhode Island FC and international soccer have been the norm of late. Most notably, more than 400 people packed the Guild on Nov. 16, 2024, to watch Rhode Island FC clinch the United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference crown
.
“It showed that people are really excited to have their own team,” Duffy said, “and soccer is the fastest-growing sport in America. A combination of all that was really powerful to see.”
Cranston-based Del’s Lemonade & Refreshments Inc. and California Taco Shop, which has 15 locations across Rhode Island, also have set up their respective food trucks at the stadium near the river for events, as well. But it’s unclear what impacts those operations have seen by being associated with the soccer club. Representatives from Del’s Lemonade and California Taco did not respond to PBN’s interview requests.
Both Sugarman and Duffy have strong outlooks going forward at their respective operations. Sugarman said he’s looking to hire more people at Maven’s on a part-time basis to staff events at the stadium and also work the restaurant. Sugarman also hopes more events come to Centreville Bank Stadium beyond Rhode Island FC as it would be “more economical for us.” Plus, Maven’s, Sugarman said, will soon open up a second restaurant at a location that is to be announced.
Duffy also feels Rhode Island FC and the new stadium will help make Pawtucket a destination for people to come downtown and help people envision the city as a “work/live/play environment.” With that, Duffy hopes the Guild can remain right in the middle of that action, especially with the World Cup coming to the New England area next year.
“We’re huge believers in soccer,” he said. “[The World Cup] is something we’re going to get ready for. For us, it’s always content driven where you’re at the intersection of the experience of watching on our big screens or pregaming before going to the stadium. We want to make sure we’re creating fun environments for people to enjoy themselves.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.
- Current team record (wins-losses-draws): 4-7-3, 15 points; 8th place of 12 in USL Championship Eastern Conference
- Result of previous match: Sacramento Republic FC 2, Rhode Island FC 0, (from June 21)
- Next match: Friday, vs. Portland Hearts of Pine (USL Jagermeister Cup match), at Centreville Bank Stadium