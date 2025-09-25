RIFC Corner Kicks: Team trending in the right direction

By
-
ACCORDING TO A REPORT from Los Angeles-based JTA Pacific, Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium saw a 63% year-to-year increase in media mentions, resulting in a total advertising value equivalency of $117 million. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE

(Editor’s note: This is the 20th installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.) PAWTUCKET – When it comes to attention gained through television, social media and traditional media,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlocking Sales Tax Savings: What New England Manufacturers Need to Know

Manufacturers operating in Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, may have unknowingly paid sales and use…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display