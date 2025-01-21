RIFC: Stadium tours boosting ticket sales, business relationships

By
-
RHODE ISLAND FC has conducted public tours of the stadium at Tidewater Landing in Pawtucket during its construction, giving the public a glimpse of the new venue slated to open in May. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FC

PAWTUCKET – Live soccer matches and other events are still months away from happening at the stadium at Tidewater Landing. But that hasn’t stopped Rhode Island FC and stadium officials from introducing the new state-of-the-art facility to an energized public in an up close and personal way. The reigning United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Start 2025 Strong: Prioritize Your Health with Screenings and Healthy Habits

As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display