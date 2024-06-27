RIFC’s president feels it will take time for state to embrace soccer club

By
-
RHODE ISLAND FC players celebrate with fans Wednesday night at Beirne Stadium at Bryant University after the club's 3-0 win over El Paso Locomotive FC. / PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE

SMITHFIELD – David Peart, in looking around Beirne Stadium at Bryant University, sees the empty seats just as clearly as he does seeing fans cheering on Rhode Island FC. He knows the team must do better in having the Ocean State embrace the new United Soccer League Championship minor-league soccer club and make home games

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display