RIHEBC announces new grant programs for health care, education nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Education Building Corp. recently announced two new grant programs for education and health care nonprofits and public schools.

The What’s Important Now Grant offers up to $10,000 to pay for unforeseen COVID-19-related costs, including technology, physical infrastructure such as Plexiglass, and personal protective equipment. The grant serves as compensation for already-paid expenses, which cannot have occurred before April 1.

Applications are due Dec. 11.

The RIHEBC Project Grant offers up to $100,000 for capital projects or equipment purchases that are “critical to advancing their missions.” Initial applications are due Dec. 24.

More details on eligibility and online applications are available at rihebc.com/financing-assistance/grants.

RIHEBC is a quasi-public agency that offers low-cost financing for education and health care institutions.

