RIHEBC awards $100K grant to Mercymount Country Day School

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. recently awarded a $100,000 grant to Mercymount Country Day School to help pay for a roof replacement.
The funding comes through the organization’s Capital Grant Program, which helps eligible institutions with capital projects or equipment purchases that are related to their missions, according to a news release.
Mercymount, in Cumberland, will use the money to replace its 50-year-old main building roof, which has been starting to fail, said Sister Rayleen Giannotti, school principal.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
