RIHEBC awards $517K in grants to 7 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp. has awarded $516,946 in grants to seven local nonprofit health, education and community services, the quasi-public agency announced Wednesday.

The grants, designed to aid organizations in completing major projects, ranged from $9,041 to $100,000. Funded projects will help the organizations grow and expand services to meet the needs of Rhode Islanders during the pandemic and beyond, RIHEBC said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Rhode Island’s nonprofit health care and educational organizations hard, but our state needs the vital services they provide and that’s why RIHEBC created the Project Grant program in November,” said RIHEBC board Chairman Joseph Dewhirst. “These grants will help schools serve more students, mental health providers to serve more patients, nursing homes to better serve their residents, and expand access to dental care for low-income Rhode Islanders. RIHEBC’s mission is to serve our Rhode Island nonprofit health and educational organizations, and that’s exactly what we’re doing by stepping up with these grant resources during this very challenging time.”

Grants include:

$100,000 for the Comprehensive Community Action Program for the expansion of its Cranston dental center.

$99,077 for the Pawtucket School Department for new food-service equipment as the district begins the construction and renovation of school facilities.

$94,229 for Thrive Behavioral Health Inc. for the development of unused space at 2756 Post Road in Warwick.

$92,650 for Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College for the expansion and renovation of the organization’s building to accommodate increased enrollment and demand.

$65,949 for The Groden Network for six 20-kilowatt generator sets for group homes and facilities.

$65,000 for Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts for the build-out of a black box theater for student and community performances.

$9,041 for Scandinavian Communities Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility for the modernization of an elevator.