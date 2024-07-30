RIHEBC provides more than $830M in fiscal 2024 bond financing

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp. said it has closed on 12 bond financings and refinancings totaling more than $830 million in fiscal 2024.

“RIHEBC had a big impact in FY 2024, providing more than $830 million in bond financings,” said Dylan Zelazo, executive director. “From $300 million to allow Lifespan to upgrade Miriam and Rhode Island hospitals, to $130 million for facilities upgrades at Bryant University, to $290 million for public school facilities projects across the state, we are helping our state’s health and educational institutions invest in their facilities and meet their missions.”

“Our performance in FY 2024 once again demonstrates RIHEBC’s commitment to serving our state’s health care, educational and nonprofit cultural organizations who are investing in their facilities,” said board Chairperson Channavy Chhay. “In addition to our bond financing, we were also pleased to have made over $500,000 in low-cost loans to smaller Rhode Island organizations, including the Rhode Island Computer Museum, Higher Ground International, and Justice Assistance to upgrade their facilities.”

The fiscal 2024 bond issuances included: