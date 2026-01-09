RIHousing Announces Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) as Top Participating Lender of 2025

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

January 9, 2026

CRANSTON, RI – RIHousing has named Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) the Top Participating Lender of 2025, recognizing the company’s continued leadership and impact within Rhode Island’s housing market. Standing out among a highly respected group of mortgage lenders, PRMI has steadily risen to the top through its unwavering commitment to serving local homebuyers and its strong collaboration with RIHousing.

This recognition reflects PRMI’s dedication to community-focused lending, having helped more than 200 local families achieve homeownership through RIHousing over the past year. Leading these efforts are three of PRMI’s top-performing Loan Officers, including Mauricio Garces, who has been consistently ranked a RIHousing Gold Partner for first-mortgage unit production and is widely recognized for his commitment to serving the local Hispanic community.

Additional leadership came from mortgage veteran Nicholas Viveiros, a recognized RIHousing Bronze Partner, who helped 36 families achieve homeownership. Senior Loan Officer Jonathan Joubert also ranked among the top ten individual loan officers statewide for RIHousing, assisting 22 aspiring homeowners in reaching their goals through this program alone.

Among PRMI’s team of 30 local loan officers, these three have led not only in RIHousing rankings, but also in exceeding national standards for financing excellence across a wide range of products, including: VA, USDA, DSCR, construction, and renovation loans, as well as state-specific products in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. “Our team at PRMI is what makes achievements like this possible,” said Sean Zierak, Division President. “Every loan officer, processor, and support staff member is local and deeply invested in our communities. Their dedication helps families achieve homeownership and drives our continued success across Rhode Island. We are your local lender.”

RIHousing noted its appreciation for PRMI’s impact, stating on their website that it is “grateful for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.’s commitment to strengthening Rhode Island communities by supporting first-time homebuyers and providing them with flexible loan options.”

About Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is a nationally recognized mortgage lender licensed in 49 states. PRMI is committed to making homeownership accessible by offering a wide range of loan products, personalized service, and expert guidance. For more information about home financing, connect with PRMI on Instagram @primeresmortgageinc and facebook.com/primeresmortgageinc or get started on your loan at www.primarylocal.com.

PRMI’s New England Division main office is located at 647 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920.

