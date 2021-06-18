RIHousing Loan Center Welcomes Elizabeth Gonzalez as Mortgage Originator

Elizabeth Gonzalez has been promoted to the position of Mortgage Originator in the RIHousing Loan Center. Elizabeth brings more than 15 years of experience in mortgage banking to her new role helping first-time homebuyers access mortgage loans, down payment/closing cost assistance, and the tools needed for buyers to become successful homeowners. She previously worked in the agency’s Loan Center helping homebuyers with the mortgage pre-approval process. Prior to working at RIHousing, Elizabeth worked in mortgage-related roles at Bank of America and Fleet Bank. Fluent in Spanish, Elizabeth specializes in working with first-time homebuyers and is a resident of Warwick.