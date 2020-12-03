RIHS, PPS team up for home decorating events along Benefit Street

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Historical Society and the Providence Preservation Society are combining efforts this season starting on Dec. 5.
From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Providence Preservation Society will host a “Come Inside” virtual Zoom tour of three historic homes on Benefit Street in College Hill, all decorated for the holiday season. Suggested donation is $35.
All proceeds will benefit the preservation society’s advocacy efforts and education work.
From Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, the Rhode Island Historical Society will host a “Deck the Doors” decorated-door contest on Benefit Street. The organization encourages people to walk along the street admiring the doors and select their favorite home. Voting will happen online at RIHS.org.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
