RIHS, PPS team up for home decorating events along Benefit Street

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Historical Society and the Providence Preservation Society are combining efforts this season starting on Dec. 5.

From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Providence Preservation Society will host a “Come Inside” virtual Zoom tour of three historic homes on Benefit Street in College Hill, all decorated for the holiday season. Suggested donation is $35.

All proceeds will benefit the preservation society’s advocacy efforts and education work.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, the Rhode Island Historical Society will host a “Deck the Doors” decorated-door contest on Benefit Street. The organization encourages people to walk along the street admiring the doors and select their favorite home. Voting will happen online at RIHS.org.

