RIHub launches new database to map ‘Innovation Ecosystem’

PROVIDENCE – A new database powered by RIHub recently launched to provide entrepreneurs with a lay of the land in the state’s innovation economy.

The startup service’s “Rhode Island Innovation Ecosystem” database aims to serve as a free, comprehensive map of verified resources for the state’s entrepreneurs, according to RIHub.

Resources range from funding sources, job postings and events to organizations and individuals who can provide assistance and community.

Those interested can access the database at riinnovation.net/navigator.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.