RIHub partners with Auxilium to expand support for R.I., Mass. entrepreneurs

PROVIDENCE – RIHub is partnering with Worcester, Mass.-based innovation studio and accelerator Auxilium to provide entrepreneurs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island with greater access “to resources, mentorship and investment opportunities,” the organizations announced.

The collaboration aims to “open doors for entrepreneurs seeking to grow their ventures with the right resources and support,” according to news release announcing the partnership, to create a “stronger pipeline for startups to scale their businesses through shared networks, educational programs and collaboration.”

Startups will benefit from having access to each organization’s networks, according to the release.

“We are excited to partner with RIHub and create a pathway for entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their businesses,” Zachary Dutton, executive director of Auxilium, said in a statement. “The talent emerging from Rhode Island’s universities and startup community is impressive, and we look forward to working with RIHub to help them succeed.”

Launching in June 2025, Auxilium’s accelerator program will provide startups with a three-month program and an initial investment of $250,000. The innovation studio, set to open in fall 2025, will offer extended residency, mentorship and staged funding up to $100,000 to support early-stage startups.

“Our partnership with Auxilium is an exciting opportunity to create more resources and support for Rhode Island entrepreneurs,” said RI Hub Executive Director Annette Tonti. “By working together, we are fostering a stronger, more connected innovation ecosystem that benefits startups at all stages.”

