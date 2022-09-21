RIHub to hold second annual startup week in October

PROVIDENCE – RIHub’s Rhode Island Startup Week is back for a second year with more than 50 organizations and startups and two added partial days of programming.

This year’s seven-day lineup, featuring five days of full events, will include RIHub’s first youth entrepreneurs summit, open to Rhode Island high school students and educators, which includes workshops, networking sessions, speakers and a student pitch contest, with cash prizes for the top three ideas.

The weeklong celebration and innovation of entrepreneurship coincides with “an increase in entrepreneurship activity across the state and from our universities,” said RIHub Managing Director Annette Tonti. “This is an important convening event to connect the entire innovation ecosystem, our entrepreneurs and the people of Rhode Island in a weeklong celebration of entrepreneurship.”

The 2022 iteration includes programming and resources from organizations such as Cox Business, RIHub Venture Mentoring Service, 401 Tech Bridge, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, Polaris MEP and Innovation Studio.

- Advertisement -

RIHub held its first Startup Week last October, growing from the Rhode Island Coalition of Entrepreneurs’ 2018 Startup Day and RIHub’s 2020 Startup Weekend. Last year’s event featured five days of programming.

R.I. Design Week will co-host a “Hello Goodbye Boat Cruise” on Sept. 30 as it passes the torch to RIHub for the official launch of 2022 Startup Week from Oct. 1-7. This year’s programming will include a “bonus day” featuring a Verizon-hosted “Diversity in High Tech” panel.

A full schedule of programming can be viewed at ristartupweek.com/find-event.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.