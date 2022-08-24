RIHub to host first youth entrepreneurs summit

PROVIDENCE – RIHub will host a day of educational and pitch opportunities centered around bolstering youth entrepreneurship as part of its second annual Startup Week in October.

The organization’s first Rhode Island Young Entrepreneurs! Summit will be held Oct. 1 and include workshops, networking sessions, speakers, and a student idea showcase and pitch contest, with cash awards for the top three contenders.

Participation is open to Rhode Island high school students and educators.

The summit includes three tracks: one for participants who are interested in entrepreneurship but don’t have a specific idea in mind; a second for those who have an idea and want to learn more about making it a reality; and a third dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship in the classroom.

Those interested may register for a limited number of spots on the RIHub Startup Week website.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.