RIMA B2B and Manufacturing Week Kickoff goes virtual this year

PROVIDENCE – Oct. 1 is the last day to register for the B2B and Manufacturing Week Kickoff Conference on Oct. 6, hosted by the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association.

The virtual session runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to organizers, with plans for workshop sessions (topics to be announced), keynote speakers and networking opportunities.

According to the manufacturers association, the goal of the conference is to connect manufacturers with one another to leverage resources, products and services while also sharing information on industry trends and challenges. Information on working within new regulations regarding COVID-19 will be discussed, the association said in a statement.

Speakers for the virtual event include:

Rhode Island Manufacturers Association Executive Director Dave Chenevert

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

Thomas Assad, a wealth adviser with Wells Fargo.

Christopher Stevens, Rhode Island executive director of commercial banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joseph Raycraft, export finance manager of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Harry C. Moser, founder and president of Reshoring Initiative, a national nonprofit working to bring more manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

About 20 companies and their work will be featured in a manufacturers’ showcase during the event, with both early-bird and after-hours networking sessions.

A $50 donation is requested to participate in the online event.

For more information, contact Tarah Warner at 401-589-1321.

