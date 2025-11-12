RIMA Executive Director Chenevert to retire after more than 40 years in industry

By
-
R.I. MANUFACTURERS Association Executive Director David M. Chenevert announced Wednesday he is retiring after 14 years with the group. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Manufacturers Association Executive Director David M. Chenevert said Wednesday he is retiring after 14 years with the group. “It has been an incredible honor to serve Rhode Island’s manufacturing community. When I first joined RIMA, my goal was to strengthen our voice, expand our reach, and build a solid foundation for the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Webster Bank Celebrates 90 Years

By Samuel Hanna, Executive Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate, Webster Bank This year, Webster Bank…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display