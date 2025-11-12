RIMA Executive Director Chenevert to retire after more than 40 years in industry

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Manufacturers Association Executive Director David M. Chenevert said Wednesday he is retiring after 14 years with the group.
“It has been an incredible honor to serve Rhode Island’s manufacturing community. When I first joined RIMA, my goal was to strengthen our voice, expand our reach, and build a solid foundation for the future, and I believe we have done that together,” he said. “I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished as an organization, and I am confident that RIMA will continue to grow, innovate, and lead under new leadership.”
A lifelong advocate for manufacturing, Chenevert spent the last 10 years as RIMA's executive director.
Before joining RIMA. Chenevert owned and operated Swissline Precision Manufacturing for 31 years.
Chenevert said he will remain with RIMA until a new executive director is appointed. The transition is expected to be completed in early 2026.
Widely credited with transforming RIMA into a prominent advocate for the manufacturing industry on Smith Hill and at the federal level, Chenevert championed workforce development and education, working with state leaders on initiatives to enhance the talent pipeline.
He has been active on several panels including the Governor’s Workforce Board, Career and Technical Education, R.I. Commerce Corp. and the Davies Vocational School.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a key role working with the R.I. Department of Business Regulation to establish the “Pledge Program,” which helped provide access to PPE and cleaning supplies, enabling manufacturers to continue operating.
He also introduced the Henry D. Sharpe Award for manufacturers based in Rhode Island for over 75 years.
On Wednesday Chenevert said after close to half a century punching the clock in the manufacturing sector, the executive director role is a full time responsibility and he looks forward to traveling, spending time with family, and letting someone else take the reigns.
“It’s time to step back a little bit,” he said. “And for someone younger to take over and perhaps take [RIMA] to another level. It’s about helping manufacturers survive through the various administrations and looking over the legislations that affect them. We are their voice.”
RIMA now has close to 300 members and runs events that attract more than 600 attendees.
“From the from the day i took over to where we are today is night and day,” he said. “The organization has grown immensely.”
Though Chenevert intends to remain a vocal advocate for the state's manufacturing base.
“I may be retiring but my mouth is not retiring,” he said.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.