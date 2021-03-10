RIMA to host virtual manufacturing conference and expo April 13

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association will host a new annual event on April 13 called the Spring Reignite & Reengage Conference.
The online event includes opportunities to network, acquire business leads, visit a virtual expo and become educated on trends, issues and the future of manufacturing, according to the association.
The day’s schedule features speakers; a Sponsor Showcase Expo; networking sessions; workshops and a lunch-and-learn panel discussion.
Wells Fargo & Co. speakers will host a workshop on “The First 100 Days of the Biden Administration: What it means to private business owners and individual investors.” Nixon Peabody LLP will host a workshop on “Making it Through Chances in Employment, Labor and Workplace Health and Safety Law,” with a third morning workshop hosted by Complete Payroll Solutions LLC.
Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP will host an afternoon session on maximizing the Research & Development tax credit, with additional workshops by Polaris MEP and Eastern Insurance Group LLC.
The event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be presented virtually through Whova. Attendees, for whom a $50 donation is suggested, must register to attend and get log-in credentials.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
