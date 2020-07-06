RIMI, RIDOH, Southcoast Health among 2020 Bell Ringer award recipients

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Medical Imaging, the R.I Department of Health and Southcoast Health System have received 2020 Bell Ringer awards for 2019 campaigns across social media, print media and advertising platforms.

Presented by the Boston-based PR Club, formerly known as the Publicity Club of New England, the Bell Ringer Awards program is in its 52nd year.

RIMI, in partnership with Providence marketing agency RDW Group, was presented with four awards:

Silver Bell for a bylined article titled “Addressing the Vaping Crisis”

- Advertisement -

Bronze Bell for a piece on B2C Social Media titled “A Patient-Focused Approach to Social Media – Strategy Multiplies Growth and Engagement”

Merit Award for a media submission in response to breaking news: “Addressing the Vaping Crisis”

Merit Award for a digital video series titled “Seeing the Unseen”

The state’s Department of Health won a Merit Award for its flu vaccination publicity campaign, and Southcoast Health System, in partnership with Boston PR firm Solomon McCown & Cence, received a Merit Award for a bylined article titled “Traffic congestion is a health hazard” that focused on regional inequity.

“The Bell Ringers are a gold standard for all public relations and communications professionals in our region,” said Dana Alexander Nolfe, RIMI’s chief marketing officer. “We are proud to bring home four awards this year in recognition of the dedicated work of the RIMI team.”

Although not health care-related, RDW Group also won awards for partnerships with the Bristol County Water Authority, the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles and Pawtucket-based Ageless Innovation LLC, a manufacturer of companion pet products for older adults. Provided-based marketing communications firm Duffy & Shanley also won multiple awards through partnerships with various non-health care companies.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.