RIMI’s new MRI machine promises faster, more comfortable exams

WARWICK – A new MRI machine at Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.’s Warwick location offers faster exams and better imaging, the organization says.

The new Philips MRI Ingenia Elition 3.0 T features a 70-centimeter opening, as opposed to 55-60 centimeters on typical machines. In addition, MRI exams can be performed up to 50% faster, with images of up to 60% better resolution than in other machines.

The equipment also features an “immersive audiovisual experience” to help calm nerves and guide patients through the procedure, according to RIMI.

The 7.23-ton machine was installed with the use of a crane on May 24. In preparation, workers had to remove a portion of the side of the building, Rhode Island Medical Imaging said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.