RIMTA names Forrest Williams executive director

RIMTA

NEWPORT – The Rhode Island Marine Trades Association has named longtime marine manufacturing leader Forrest Williams as its new executive director. Williams has more than 25 years of experience in wood and composite boatbuilding and sailcloth and marine hardware manufacturing, RIMTA said in an announcement, with much of that time spent working for United Kingdom-based Marlow Ropes. Most recently, Williams spent 12 years as a national sales and marketing manager for Marlow Ropes USA. Inc. in Plymouth, Mass., according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously served as a U.S. brand manager for Marlow Ropes under Bainbridge International USA for an additional 12 years, and early in his career spent two years as an editorial assistant at Sailing World Magazine. In a statement, Williams said that he is "grateful for the opportunity to advance the interests of Rhode Island’s marine trades at the state and federal levels – to champion the industry through RIMTA’s workforce development, sustainability and advocacy initiatives, and to help our members adapt to a very dynamic legislative landscape. "I see a very bright future for the industry and am eager to help manifest that vision," he added. RIMTA Board President Ned Jones attributed Williams' "broad experience across the industry and proven leadership" to his executive director selection. "We are confident that Forrest is aligned with the vision ofand the responsibility we have to our members," Jones said in a statement. "We look forward to advancing our agenda under his direction." RIMTA did not specify who Williams replaced, but in fall 2024, Brian A. Dursi served as the organization's executive director. Williams took over the role on July 14. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.