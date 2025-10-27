RIPCPC becomes R.I.’s first physician group to earn 3-year NCQA accreditation for Complex Case Management

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp. was recently awarded a three-year accreditation for Complex Case Management from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The physician group said it is the first provider group to receive this accreditation in the state. More than half of the adults in Rhode Island have at least one chronic condition requiring them to coordinate care across multiple providers. But the fragmentation of the state’s health care system makes it difficult for patients to navigate, according to the group.

“This NCQA accreditation is our pledge to patients to not only continue to deliver the exceptional care Rhode Islanders have come to expect from RIPCPC but to be their partner as they navigate the health care landscape across the state,” said Dr. Tom Warcup, chief medical officer for the physician group.

To earn the accreditation, the group had to meet NCQA standards in 10 categories. The standards are developed with input from researchers, an expert panel, standing committees, employers, purchasers and operators of case management programs, as well as state and federal regulators and other experts.

“Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health management initiatives,” said Margaret O’Kane, president of National Committee for Quality Assurance. “Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization’s commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients’ care.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.