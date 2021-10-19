RIPEC names public service award winners

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council recently announced the recipients of its Distinguished Public Service Awards, according to a news release.

Frank Karpinski, executive director of the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island, and William Fazioli, director of planning and economic development for the city of East Providence, were recognized as “unsung heroes” for their contributions to public service.

Karpinski, recipient of the Gary S. Sasse Distinguished Service Award, was highlighted for his two decades managing and successfully reforming the state pension system, including making its records digital.

Fazioli, recipient of the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award, has spent 25 years working in financial and economic development throughout the region, including in his current role in work to transform the city’s waterfront area.

Both will be recognized at RIPEC’s virtual annual meeting on Nov. 1.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.