Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s economy showed signs of weakening in the fourth quarter, despite experiencing strong growth in key economic sectors, according to a new report from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University. The Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators Quarterly briefing, published on

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s economy showed signs of weakening in the fourth quarter, despite experiencing strong growth in key economic sectors, according to a new report from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University.

The Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators Quarterly briefing, published on Tuesday, concluded the state’s economy exhibited strong growth, RIPEC said,

with the number of Rhode Island-based jobs reaching a record high. But the Ocean State’s unemployment rate remains above the rest of New England and the U.S.

rate of 4.1%.

Rhode Island’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.6% in the fourth quarter after five quarters of increases. It remained low relative to historical levels. but exceeded the U.S. rate and – by a much wider margin – the regional rate of 3.5%.

Rhode Island-based, nonfarm employment grew by 3,900 jobs in the fourth quarter, and by 7,400 jobs year over year, a record high, RIPEC said.

Rhode Island’s gross domestic product for the third quarter of 2024 grew by 3.6%, an increase that exceeded both the New England region’s 2.9% and the U.S. rate of 3.1% for the third straight quarter. GDP data for the fourth quarter is not yet available.

“The fourth quarter of 2024 represents a continuation of primarily positive quarterly results,” said Michael DiBiase, CEO and president of RIPEC. “We added a significant number of jobs, and more Rhode Islanders are working compared to last year. Our recent GDP growth has also been impressive given that Rhode Island has historically lagged the region and nation in this measure.

“At the same time, we are seeing some cautionary signs, with a dip in labor force participation this quarter. We are also watching the unemployment rate

which has now been higher than both the New England and U.S. rates for the last four quarters,” DiBiase said.

After three consecutive quarters of growth, and hitting a record high in the third quarter, the number of employed Rhode Islanders fell by 2,700 jobs in the fourth quarter. Rhode Island’s labor force participation rate also dropped to 64.8% in the fourth quarter, after six consecutive quarters of growth.

Net sales tax receipts, a key indicator of aggregate demand, remained unchanged in the fourth quarter, with a slight decrease of 0.2% seasonally adjusted. Year-over-year, however, net sales tax receipts grew by 2.9%.

Seasonally adjusted, Rhode Island-based employment experienced gains in six of nine major industry sectors in the fourth quarter: trade, transportation and utilities; information services; financial services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality and government.

Leisure and hospitality experienced the largest job gains among sectors in the fourth quarter, picking up 2,300 jobs quarter over quarter, after having shed jobs in the previous two quarters. It was also Rhode Island’s only industry sector to have fewer jobs year over year, RIPEC said.

Manufacturing, construction and education and health services sectors experienced small losses in the fourth quarter.

“While some sectors faced slight declines, Rhode Island's economy continues to show resilience, with substantial year-over-year job growth in its largest and most-relevant sectors,” said Edinaldo Tebaldi, professor of economics and vice president of strategy at Bryant University.