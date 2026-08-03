RIPEC: R.I.’s labor market weakens in Q2

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RHODE ISLAND’S labor force participation fell for the eighth consecutive quarter and the number of employed residents sharply declined, according to the briefing the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University said in its quarterly report released Monday. 

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s labor market weakened in the second quarter, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University said in its quarterly report released Monday.  Although the unemployment rate improved year over year in the second quarter, dropping from 4.6% to 4.3%, the state’s labor force participation

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