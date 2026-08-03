RIPEC: R.I.’s labor market weakens in Q2

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PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s labor market weakened in the second quarter, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University said in its quarterly report released Monday. Although the unemployment rate improved year over year in the second quarter, dropping from 4.6% to 4.3%, the state’s labor force participation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s labor market weakened in the second quarter, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University said in its quarterly report released Monday.

Although the unemployment rate improved year over year in the second quarter, dropping from 4.6% to 4.3%, the

state’s labor force participation fell for the eighth consecutive quarter and the number of employed Rhode Islanders sharply declined, according to the report.

“While a drop in unemployment often suggests progress, the second-quarter data underscores a more cautious reality for Rhode Island,” said Edinaldo Tebaldi, professor of economics and vice president of strategy at Bryant. “The falling unemployment rate is largely a symptom of individuals stepping out of the labor force rather than gaining employment. Until we see sustained growth in both total jobs and workforce participation, the underlying health of the state’s labor market remains under pressure.”

Rhode Island’s labor force participation rate fell sharply quarter over quarter from 63.5% to 62.6% since peaking at 64.7% in the second quarter of 2024.

The number of Rhode Island-based jobs also decreased in the second quarter, with the state shedding 600 jobs quarter over quarter and 3,000 below the record 517,100 set in the second quarter of 2025, according to the briefing.

Preliminary net sales tax receipts, what RIPEC calls a key indicator of aggregate demand, showed strong year-over-year growth, increasing 4.3%, and rising 2.2% quarter over quarter.

Rhode Island’s gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% in the first quarter of 2026 - the most recent quarter for which data are available. However, RIPEC said that growth trailed the rest of New England at 2% and the U.S. mark of 2.1% - consistent with a longer-standing trend of relatively sluggish GDP growth in the Ocean State.

Rhode Island gained jobs in three of the nine major industry sectors

trade, health services, and manufacturing

in the second quarter, according to RIPEC.

“Rhode Island's improved unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2026 reflects a shrinking labor force rather than a strengthening job market," said Michael DiBiase, CEO and president of RIPEC. “These negative trends point to the urgency for policymakers to address the underlying barriers to Rhode Island's long-term economic growth, including efforts to build a more competitive business climate and a more highly skilled workforce.”