RIPEC seeks nominees for public service awards

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council is seeking nominations for its annual public service awards, according to a news release.

The 45th annual awards recognize two public service employees – one municipal and one in state government – for their accomplishments in serving the people of Rhode Island, including fiscal responsibility and business acumen, integrity, personal initiative, and resourcefulness, the release stated.

Nominees must have at least five years of experience in nonelected, full-time public service but are not required to be part of a civil service or merit system.

Nominations must be sent by email to Justine Oliva at j_oliva@ripec.com by Aug. 30 and should include the nominee’s name, position, history of public service and significant accomplishments.

A selection committee will review nominations and determine the final recipients, who will be recognized at RIPEC’s annual meeting on Nov. 1.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com .