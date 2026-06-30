RIPEC: State spends heavily on K-12 education, but student results lag

By
-
THE NEW REPORT from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) finds that Rhode Island’s large investment In k-12 education has not yielded high levels of student outcomes.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks among the nation’s highest-spending states on public K-12 education, yet student achievement remains near the national average and significant disparities exist among school districts, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. The report found that Rhode Island spent about $3.66 billion on elementary

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Trends Shaping Sale Decisions Across the Manufacturing Sector

In today’s evolving manufacturing landscape, business leaders are navigating a mix of opportunity and uncertainty.…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR