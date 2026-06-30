RIPEC: State spends heavily on K-12 education, but student results lag

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks among the nation’s highest-spending states on public K-12 education, yet student achievement remains near the national average and significant disparities exist among school districts, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. The report found that Rhode Island spent about $3.66 billion on elementary and secondary education and averaged $22,797 per student in the 2023-24 school year. That placed the state eighth nationally and roughly 25% above the U.S. average. Despite the high level of investment, Rhode Island ranked 27th among states on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a widely used measure of student performance in math and reading. RIPEC concluded that spending levels have not translated into correspondingly strong educational outcomes. "There's a narrative that more spending is always a good thing but what are we getting for those dollars?" RIPEC CEO and President Michael DiBiase said. "Are the taxpayers getting a good return on their money?" Researchers found large disparities in spending among districts, with per-pupil expenditures ranging from less than $20,000 in some districts to more than $30,000 in others during the 2024-25 school year. According to the report, those differences did not consistently reflect student need. For example, Pawtucket and Woonsocket, districts with significant student challenges, ranked among the state’s lowest spenders on a per-pupil basis. The report also highlighted changes in how education dollars are allocated. Rhode Island directs a smaller share of spending toward classroom instruction than the national average, while devoting a larger share to student support services and transportation. The state ranks second nationally in spending on student support services. Personnel costs account for roughly 78% of total education spending, a major factor behind Rhode Island’s relatively high expenditures. While student enrollment fell 4.3% between the 2015-16 and 2024-25 school years, staffing levels increased by 7.2%, according to the analysis. Most of the growth occurred among paraprofessionals and support staff, while the number of teachers declined slightly. DiBiase said generous increases in state and federal funding in recent years have helped expand non-instructional functions while many districts have been slow to adjust operations to declining enrollment. While the ideal district size remains elusive, the data shows that there is such a thing as too small, according to the presentation, when spending becomes inefficient. The report also found that smaller school districts tend to have higher per-student costs, and many of the districts experiencing the steepest enrollment declines are among the state’s highest spenders. To improve the return on public education investments, RIPEC recommended changes including aligning funding more closely with student needs, increasing the share of spending devoted to instruction, reducing non-instructional costs, right-sizing staffing levels, strengthening oversight and accountability, and pursuing regional collaboration and district consolidation where feasible. "We're not calling for cutting education spending in general here," DiBiase said. He went on to say the goal should be to focus resources on teaching quality and instructional effectiveness while improving efficiency across Rhode Island’s education system. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.