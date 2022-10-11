RIPEC to honor E.G. finance director, URI talent development leader

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council will recognize two public employees for their service as part of the organization’s annual meeting on Oct. 24, according to a news release.

The honorees are Patricia Sunderland, East Greenwich finance director, and Gerald R. Williams, talent development program director at the University of Rhode Island.

Sunderland, the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service awardee, has 26 years of municipal government experience, including as East Greenwich finance director since 2019. Her achievements include the successful funding of the town’s pension system, helping develop plans for the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and administering a six-year capital improvement program, according to the release.

Williams, who will receive the Gary S. Sasse Distinguished Public Service Award, is the third and longest-serving director of URI’s talent development program. Under his leadership, the program has expanded to URI’s Providence campus, and the number of students admitted each year has doubled. Williams has also led the development of career pathways into new high-need fields, according to the release.

Ron Brownstein, CNN senior political analyst, senior editor for The Atlantic and contributing editor for National Journal, will deliver the meeting’s keynote address.

For more information on the event or to buy a ticket, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/ripec-tickets.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.