RIPTA eyes fare hikes, route reductions to close $17.6M deficit

PROVIDENCE

– The R.I. Public Transit Authority is proposing fare hikes and service reductions to close the $17.6 million deficit it faces in fiscal 2026.

The agency on June 26 said riders should anticipate the e

limination of routes or route segments, decreased service frequency, reduced service span and reduced or eliminated weekend service. The reductions would include the elimination of South County Express beach bus service.

The agency said the details will be announced in the coming days.

RIPTA’s announcement comes days after the General Assembly approved the

$14.34 billion budget for fiscal 2026 that includes a 2-cent per-gallon increase to the gasoline tax help RIPTA with its shortfall. That move is expected to to provide about $15 million to RIPTA in the 2026 fiscal year.

While the additional funding is less than RIPTA’s initially projected budget shortfall, legislative leaders are pushing the agency to identify efficiencies to make up the rest and included a stipulation prohibiting RIPTA from cutting the RIde Anywhere program that provides door-to-door transportation for qualified passengers with disabilities.

"

RIPTA’s primary source of operating funds, the state gas tax, has failed to keep pace with inflation, making it inadequate to sustain a quality transit system and contributing to the agency’s budget deficit,” said RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand. “We’ve worked diligently to manage our operations with limited resources, and an independent efficiency study has confirmed what we already knew: There are no hidden savings left to be found. At this point, in order to close the budget gap, we must reluctantly consider reducing service, increasing fares and laying off our workforce. Without new revenue, we simply have no other choice.”

Under state law, RIPTA must post the hearing schedule prior to holding any public meetings. All input from the public at the hearings will be submitted to RIPTA’s board of directors in August and the board will vote on the proposed service reductions at a special board meeting.

If approved, service changes will go into effect on Sept. 6. Information on the proposed service reductions and fare increase will be available at RIPTA.com/PublicHearings.

The schedule for the public hearing is:

Monday, July 28

CCRI Knight Campus, 400 East Ave., Warwick, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Woonsocket Public Library, 303 Clinton St., from 5 p.m. to 6:30p.m.

Tuesday, July 29

Newport CCRI Auditorium,

One John H. Chafee Blvd., noon to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30

South Kingstown Town Hall, 180 High St., noon to 1:30 p.m.

West Warwick Public Library, 1043 Main St, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kingston Free Library,

2605 Kingstown Road, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 31

Pawtucket Public Library, Campbell Auditorium, 13 Summer St., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 4

Providence Foundation,

30 Exchange Terrace, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 6

, 281 County Road, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Barrington Public Library