PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority has received a $25 million federal grant through the Low or No Emission Grant Program to acquire up to 25 hybrid busses, the state's Congressional delegates announced Tuesday.
The funding, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help replace some of RIPTA’s oldest buses in its roughly 230-vehicle fleet, RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand said.
“This vital $25 million federal investment will help fund our vision for a modern, sustainable transit system while improving the passenger experience, supporting cleaner air, and delivering meaningful benefits to communities across Rhode Island," said Durand.
With this award, RIPTA has now secured more than $77 million in competitive federal grants since 2020 for clean-energy bus purchases and charging infrastructure.
“This federal funding will help shift RIPTA’s bus fleet to newer, more energy-efficient buses, resulting in reliable rides, cleaner air, and lower costs for taxpayers,” said Senator Reed, D-R.I..
State Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., said he was "thrilled" with the new federal funding and noted it will "help RIPTA reduce costs and expand its energy-efficient fleet."
“Investing in energy-efficient buses will help Rhode Island do its part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health, and support our clean energy future,” Amo said.
The Low or No Emission Grant helps transit authorities nationwide acquire cleaner, more efficient buses and other advanced-technology vehicles, including hybrids and electric models.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.