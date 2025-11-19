RIPTA lands $25M federal grant to purchase new hybrid buses

By
-
THE R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT authority will soon be adding up to 25 hybrid buses after securing a $25 million federal grant to help replace its aging fleet. / PBN PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority has received a $25 million federal grant through the Low or No Emission Grant Program to acquire up to 25 hybrid busses, the state’s Congressional delegates announced Tuesday. The funding, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help replace some of RIPTA’s oldest buses in its roughly 230-vehicle

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Expanding Access, Advancing Care

At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display