RIPTA receives $5M in federal Safe Streets funding

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority will receive $5 million to develop a Safe Streets action plan covering 29 communities across the state, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Monday.
The federal funding was secured by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Rep. David Cicilline, D- R.I., through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
RIPTA will use the five-year grant to create a roadmap to help reduce roadway fatalities and serious injuries for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and public transit users for 1 million Rhode Islanders. Once the plan is developed, municipalities will be able to apply for Implementation Grants through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, according to the release.
“This federal funding will help develop a plan to reduce traffic crashes and congestion by making Rhode Island’s roads safer and more accessible for all,” said Reed. “Promoting safe, shared streets and public transit will help ensure Rhode Islanders can safely get where they need to go.”
The 29 municipalities participating in the safe streets action plan development include:
- Barrington
- Bristol
- Burrillville
- Central Falls
- Cranston
- Cumberland
- East Greenwich
- Foster
- Glocester
- Hopkinton
- Johnston
- Lincoln
- Little Compton
- Middletown
- Narragansett
- New Shoreham
- Newport
- North Kingstown
- North Providence
- Pawtucket
- Portsmouth
- Richmond
- Smithfield
- South Kingstown
- Warren
- West Greenwich
- West Warwick
- Westerly
- Woonsocket
RIPTA will use the federal funds to build upon the state’s transit master plan, as well as RIPTA’s goals, to improve transportation in all forms statewide.
“Rhode Island is continuing to make tremendous strides in improving our roads and public transportation – this $5 million federal grant is another boost to our momentum,” said McKee.
