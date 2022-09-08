RIPTA slates virtual community meeting for East Side Tunnel project

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority on Thursday announced it will hold a virtual community meeting about the East Side Tunnel project on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

RIPTA is seeking public input and will provide an initial overview of its plans to improve rider experience at the bus stops near the tunnel. RIPTA plans to share conceptual designs for the tunnel entrances and host a discussion on what community members want to see at the areas around the entrances.

The project calls for the creation of safer pedestrian travel zones, full accessibility at bus stops and improved passenger amenities while preserving the tunnel’s historic architecture.

RIPTA is working with planning experts at consulting firm AECOM to help facilitate stakeholder meetings, collect and analyze data at the stops, and develop conceptual designs. During this phase, RIPTA is also evaluating the interior of the tunnel and drafting plans for repairs on the walls, ceiling and drainage system.

The planning process is expected to end by the beginning of November, when a timeline for construction will be announced.

The tunnel was built in 1914 to aid the former trolley lines in climbing College Hill. Currently, the tunnel continues to support an east-west transit corridor across Providence, providing direct bus travel on dedicated lanes.

Access to the meeting can be found here.