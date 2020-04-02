RIQI appoints Sarkar CEO and president

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Quality Institute on Thursday announced the appointment of Indra Neil Sarkar as CEO and president.

Sarkar has served as interim president and CEO since April 2019.

Sarkar also currently serves as director of the Center for Biomedical Informatics at Brown University. Sarkar will be going on an extended leave from Brown, reducing his responsibilities at the university to teaching courses in a limited capacity, RIQI said.

Sarkar succeeds Laura Adams, founder and former CEO of RIQI, who parted ways the organization in 2019.

“Neil has a wealth of knowledge on Rhode Island’s health care environment and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber and expertise to lead RIQI forward,” said Diana Franchitto, chairwoman of the institute’s board of directors. “We believe his remarkable academic background and leadership capabilities will help strengthen RIQI’s ability to serve all Rhode Islanders.”