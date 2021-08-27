RISCA accepting applications for roughly $2.5M in cultural facilities grants

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. State Council on the Arts is now accepting applications for roughly $2.5 million in funds from the State Cultural Facilities Grant program, the council said Friday.

The matching grant program supports planning for capital improvement, preservation, renovation and new construction projects for public and nonprofit artistic performance centers, historic sites, museums and cultural art centers in Rhode Island.

Applicants may request up to $250,000 per application and the program requires a one-to-one match.

Applications are due by Oct. 1.

- Advertisement -

To be eligible, organizations must be a 501(c)3 nonprofit cultural organization that leases or owns its own performance or exhibition space, the council said. Municipal and state entities cannot directly apply for support through the program, but nonprofit entities operating in city- and state-owned structures are eligible to apply.

The council is holding an information session on the grant program on Sept. 2. Details may be found online.