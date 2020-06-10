RISCA announces stimulus funding for arts organizations

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced on June 1 that $75,000 in emergency funding is available to help local arts organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes via a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

RISCA said nonprofit arts organizations with operating budgets of less than $300,000 are eligible for grants up to $3,000, which can be used for salaries, fees for artists, or facilities costs that are incurred from May 1 through Dec. 31. Organizations can apply for the grant by visiting RISCA’s website. The applications are due June 19. RISCA said it plans to announce the grant winners in July.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

