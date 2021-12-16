RISCA awards $215K in grants to struggling arts community

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts on Thursday announced $215,000 in grants to a still struggling industry, including for 34 individual artists.

Arts and culture organizations, arts education and health care programs and culture workers are also among the 74 funding recipients.

“Our arts community was the first to feel the effects of COVID-19,” said RISCA Executive Director Randall Rosenbaum in a statement. “These investments help to put Rhode Island back on the road to pre-pandemic levels, when the arts typically contributed more than $2 billion annually to the Rhode Island economy, and employed more than 18,000 people.”

Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a statement noted that the arts community attracts audiences that “help to fill our restaurants and shops. The grants remind us to celebrate our state’s creativity and how important it is to support arts and culture organizations.”

Grants ranged from $1,000 to a $9,000 grant awarded to Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s pediatric division for a therapeutic music program. The full list of grantees can be found here.

The arts council said the next cycle of arts and culture grants will open on Feb. 1, with a deadline of April 1.