RISCA, five arts organizations receive $988K in grants

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. State Council on the Arts announced May 23 that it along with five local arts organizations received $988,000 in grants from the National Endowment of the Arts to help support the nonprofits to enhance the arts.

The grants are part of the NEA’s $91 million grantmaking round from three federal funding categories – Grants for Arts Projects, Our Town, and State and Regional Partnerships.

RISCA is receiving the bulk of the funding at $858,200. Community MusicWorks is receiving $60,000. Brown University and FirstWorks are each getting $20,000. The Newport Music Festival and AS220 will each be granted $15,000.

Faye Zuckerman, RISCA’s director of communication, said in a statement the funding will provide greater access to the arts, educators and organizations.

- Advertisement -

“We thank our congressional delegation and the NEA for once again noting the importance of the arts in our state and investing in our arts and culture economy,” Zuckerman said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.