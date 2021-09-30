RISD completes Quad block enhancement project

PROVIDENCE – Renovations designed by alumni were recently completed at Rhode Island School of Design in time for students to move in this fall.

Rhode Island School of Design announced completed renovations to its Homer and South Hall residences, marking the completion of the multiyear Quad block enhancement project. The cost to renovate the Homer and South Hall residences was $26.7 million, according to a school spokesperson.

The five-floor, 171-bed Homer Hall, located at 55 Angell St., is the largest first-year residences and serves as a major hub for freshmen students, with a large work room, meeting rooms, the “Pride Lounge” and a meditation space. The 63-bed South Hall is a four-story building at 30 Waterman St. for sophomore students. Two years ago, in earlier phases of the project, the six-story North Hall was built at 60 Waterman St., the school’s first newly constructed residential facility in 34 years.

Various Quad block renovations, including the North Hall new build, were designed by award-winning architect Nader Tehrani, who graduated in 1986 from the RISD architecture program, along with his colleague at their Boston-based firm NADAAA. Richard Lee, who graduated from the school in 1996, served as project manager throughout the Quad block renovations, and Michael Blier, a 1986 graduate, led the landscape design of the freshman quad.

“RISD’s goal throughout the project was to meet the needs of our students while staying true to our broader institutional vision as set forth in RISD’s strategic plan,” said David Proulx, the school’s interim president. “This project has exceeded our expectations, and many in the RISD community – including students, staff and alumni – have contributed to bringing this vision to fruition.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.