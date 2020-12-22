RISD President Somerson to retire June 30

PROVIDENCE – With “mixed emotions,” Rhode Island School of Design President Rosanne Somerson announced Tuesday in a letter to the school community that she will retire on June 30, 2021, after this academic year.

Somerson said in her letter that she plans to take a “long-deferred” sabbatical after leaving her post as RISD’s president. She will also assume the role as president emerita where, Somerson said, she will continue working on behalf of the RISD community.

Somerson, who has been with the arts college for more than three decades in various roles, became RISD’s president in 2015. Among her accomplishments as RISD’s president were seeing the college’s applications from prospective students increase by 57% over the last five years; launching the “NEXT: RISD 2020-2027” plan that focuses on expanding access for students to obtain a RISD education and creating a more diverse campus community; and overseeing RISD raise a record $30.6 million in 2019.

RISD also set a school record in the 2020 fiscal year for the most student financial aid money raised in a single fiscal year, raising $15.8 million.

“As president, it has been inspiring to lead RISD as its preeminence in the world has continued to grow, and to see all the ways that RISD has changed, while working to advance the essence of what makes our institution so important,” Somerson said in her letter. “In my many travels on behalf of RISD I know that RISD’s influential voice is expanding its impact in the world at large.”

“I know I will be leaving RISD in the best hands,” Somerson said.

Somerson’s retirement announcement is also a change of course for the college, in that in February, Somerson signed an extension with RISD to remain the art college’s president through 2025.

In a statement Tuesday, the RISD Board of Trustees described Somerson as being an influential leader of the RISD community, guiding the arts college through the “extraordinary challenges” posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The board also said that, along with Somerson helping with the leadership transition, it will work alongside a subcommittee to identify and interview possible candidates for the position.

“We commit to engaging a diverse and inclusive representation of the RISD community throughout this process,” the board said.

