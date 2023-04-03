RISD union employees on strike again after contract negotiations fail

PROVIDENCE – Two weeks after holding a one-day strike, union employees at the Rhode Island School of Design walked off the job again Monday due to stalled contract negotiations with the college.

This time, workers will picket for the foreseeable future and it is unclear when the two sides will return to the bargaining table.

Teamsters Local 251 represents more than 60 RISD employees who are custodians, movers and grounds-services staffers at the arts college. Local 251 Principal Officer Matthew Taibi told Providence Business News on Monday that RISD “has not changed” off of its last contract offer – which RISD said back on March 23 included providing each union employee with an average $2,300 payment retroactive to July 1 – that the union previously rejected.

Taibi said the union recently amended its proposal to RISD which included reduced benefits, and RISD rejected the union’s wage proposal. He added the union was also hoping to have again a federal mediator help the two sides come to an agreement after the one-day strike, but that has not happened.

“So they’re out on strike now,” Taibi said. “We’ll see. We’re willing to have some discussions on [the new proposal], but we’re waiting for an actual change in the college’s proposal, which they have not done in quite some time.”

In an emailed statement, RISD spokesperson Jaime Marland said Sunday afternoon that the union has continued to seek benefits and wage increases “that go well beyond what RISD considers fiscally responsible or that would allow us to maintain equity across the college.” Marland also said RISD “did not receive a formal” response from the union on the college’s final offer from mid-February. The response RISD received, Marland said, was a “clear indication the union was unwilling to have productive discussions” about wages and benefits.

RISD’s final offer remains on the table for the union to consider, Marland said, and added that the burden is on the union to engage in “reasonable discussions.” Marland also said the arts college respects the workers’ right to strike, but it “will not resolve this matter.” Marland added that RISD does not expect the strike to impact access to college buildings and resources for students.

RISD officials did not immediately respond Monday to follow-up questions from PBN.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.