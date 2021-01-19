RISPCA names Kezirian president, general agent

EAST PROVIDENCE – Wayne M. Kezirian, general counsel for Providence-based property management firm Paolino Properties LP, has been named the new president and general agent for the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the organization announced Tuesday.

The nonprofit provides the community with animal adoption and support services, as well as veterinary services for low-income pet owners.

In a statement, the organization said Kezirian has previous experience working with nonprofits, including serving on the RISPCA board since 2014 – most recently as board chair. The organization also said Kezirian chaired boards with McAuley Corp., the R.I. Public Transit Authority and the Travelers Aid Society of Rhode Island, now known as Crossroads Rhode Island.

Kezirian said Tuesday in a statement that he is interested in expanding the RISPCA’s outreach to low- and moderate-income pet owners. “I hope that my work will make it possible for more children and families to experience the joys of pet ownership,” Kezirian said.

