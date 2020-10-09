Rivera promoted to captain at The Salvation Army in Newport

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

LENISSA RIVERA, a Middletown resident and corps officer at The Salvation Army in Newport, has been promoted to captain. Rivera moved to Newport in July of 2019, following four years of service as an officer of the Meriden, Conn., corps. Rivera oversees The Salvation Army’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, providing support to more than…