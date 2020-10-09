Rivera promoted to captain at The Salvation Army in Newport

By
-
LENISSA RIVERA, a Middletown resident and corps officer at The Salvation Army in Newport, has been promoted to captain. Rivera moved to Newport in July of 2019, following four years of service as an officer of the Meriden, Conn., corps. Rivera oversees The Salvation Army’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, providing support to more than…

