Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Giuseppe “Pino” Rizzo, who has more than two decades of experience in luxury goods and consumer products, has been named the new CEO of A.T. Cross Co., the manufacturer of fine writing instruments and accessories announced Wednesday. Effective immediately, Rizzo will succeed James Miranda, who served as company CE0 since 2022. It was

PROVIDENCE –

Giuseppe “Pino” Rizzo, who has more than two decades of experience in luxury goods and consumer products, has been named the new CEO of A.T. Cross Co.,

the manufacturer of fine writing instruments and accessories announced Wednesday.

Effective immediately, Rizzo will succeed James Miranda, who served as company CE0 since 2022.

It was unclear as to why Miranda left the role and whether he would stay with the company. Representatives from A.T. Cross did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rizzo previously served as president of Moleskine America, holding that position since 2021. Prior to that he was the chief financial officer and senior financial analyst for Ferrero Group.

“This is an exhilarating time to join such a storied brand and dynamic industry,” Rizzo said. “As we chart our future, we are investing in technology, product development and customer experience to accelerate growth. With my background in the luxury stationery and the gifting market, I see tremendous opportunity to further elevate Cross as a preferred brand for both consumers and businesses.”

A.T. Cross

was founded in 1846 in Providence. It later moved to

Lincoln

before moving back to Providence, where it is currently located.

A.T. Cross was acquired by Transom Capital Group

, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, in November 2017. Transom acquired A.T. Cross from Clarion Capital Partners.