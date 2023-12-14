Road, bridge contractor Cardi Corp. going out of business

By
-
CARDI CORP., a significant player in taxpayer-funded road projects across the state for decades, is shutting down, according to a report from WJAR-TV NBC 10.
PROVIDENCE – A major Rhode Island road and bridge contractor is going out of business. Cardi Corp., a significant player in taxpayer-funded road projects across the state for decades, is shutting down, according to a report from WJAR-TV NBC 10. During a meeting with the State Properties Commission Wednesday, Cardi Corp. Vice President and General…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR