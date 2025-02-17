Rob Knychalski joins Whelan Corrente & Flanders LLP as a Corporate Partner

Whelan Corrente & Flanders LLP is pleased to announce that Rob Knychalski has joined the firm as a Partner.

Rob is a seasoned transactional lawyer focusing his practice in the areas of corporate and business law, commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, nonprofit law, licensing and intellectual property.

Prior to joining the firm, Rob spent nearly 15 years as corporate counsel for a leading multinational eyewear company as well as a Fortune 500 wholesale food distributor. Rob provides practical business-minded advice to the firm’s clients to help them navigate the legal intricacies associated with operating and growing their organizations.