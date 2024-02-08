Robert Byrne named CEO of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

PROVIDENCE – Robert Byrne, a longtime executive in the real estate industry, was recently named as the new CEO of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Byrne previously served as vice president of affiliate services north region for Sotheby’s International Realty for nine years. Before that, Byrne was senior vice president for marketing at Boston-based Otis & Ahearn for nearly five years.

“With a proven track record of success and a wealth of experience in the real estate industry, Robert brings a dynamic leadership style and a strategic vision that aligns perfectly with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty’s commitment to excellence in luxury real estate,” Mott & Chace said in a statement.

“I am excited to contribute to the continued success and growth of the firm, working alongside the talented professionals who make the company a standout in the real estate industry,” Byrne said.

- Advertisement -

In his last role for Mott & Chace, according to the company, Byrne facilitated growth for local firms in the Northeast U.S. and in Canada.

Byrne began his 30-year real estate career as an agent, before later transitioning to management, according to Mott & Chace.

Byrne “played a key role in a merger” of Otis & Ahearn and Douglas Elliman that made the resulting firm into the fourth-largest residential real estate brokerage company in the U.S., Mott & Chace said.

Byrne holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Nichols College, the company said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert Byrne to the company,” said Ray Mott, broker and co-owner of the firm. “With his impressive background and leadership, we are confident in his ability to take our team to the next level and further enhance our reputation as the premier luxury real estate firm.”

Judy Chace, fellow broker and co-owner, echoed those statements.

“We found the perfect person to lead our company,” Chace said. “We’ve worked closely with Robert Byrne since 2015, and nobody is better aligned with our values of collaboration, innovation and commitment to excellent client service than Robert.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.